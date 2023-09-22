Democracy Hub, the organizers of the three-day #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest aimed at pressuring the government to address the economic challenges in Ghana, has released a comprehensive list of individuals they claim were arrested by the Ghana Police Service during the protest.
On the first day of the three-day protest against the government’s handling of economic hardships in the country, both individual and group arrests were made by the police.
The list, which was shared by broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on Twitter (now X), reveals that the arrested protesters were distributed across nine police stations in the capital city.
Here is the detailed list of those arrested and the corresponding police stations:
See the list below:
1. Railways Police Station
Oliver Barker-Vormawor
2. Chorkor Police Station
Delali Goldheart
Belinda Osei Mensah
Bubu Sedanu
3. Shukura Police Station
Yunus Khory
Kwame Opoku
Kwasitsu Wilhelm
Mawunyo
Divine Agbenyo
Frank Mensah
Michael Amofa
4. Dansoman Police Station
Nii Quaye Manu
Nurudeen Ibrahim
Adams Hamid
Rasheed Ali
Joseph Tibe
5. Bravo SWAT Cell
Raphael Afful Williams
Nana Boakye
David Kekessi
Mawunyega
Amakye Patrick
Felix Donkor
Eugene Ashaty
6. Accra Central Police Station
Kirchhoff
Benjamin Darko
Selikem Korku Timothy
Wise Worlali
Albert Tetteh
Emmanuel Osei Bonsu
Frederick Adongo
7. Adabraka Police Station
Albert Tetteh
Yaw Gyekete
Ewoenam Akahoho
Mark Aryee
Richard Ajaho
Albert Akwasi Owusu
8. Korle-Bu Police Station
David Debrah
William Jirakor
Samuel Gyamfi Bonsu
Johnson Kator
Prince Afful
9. Ministries Police Station
Darlington Desmond Okonor
Fidel Agagli
Mabel Biniwaa Tawiah
Samira Abdullah
Jerry Aidoo
Delali Adorglah Bissa
Rexford Ativor
Albert Akwasi
