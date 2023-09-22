Democracy Hub, the organizers of the three-day #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest aimed at pressuring the government to address the economic challenges in Ghana, has released a comprehensive list of individuals they claim were arrested by the Ghana Police Service during the protest.

On the first day of the three-day protest against the government’s handling of economic hardships in the country, both individual and group arrests were made by the police.

The list, which was shared by broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on Twitter (now X), reveals that the arrested protesters were distributed across nine police stations in the capital city.

Here is the detailed list of those arrested and the corresponding police stations:

See the list below:

1. Railways Police Station

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

2. Chorkor Police Station

Delali Goldheart

Belinda Osei Mensah

Bubu Sedanu

3. Shukura Police Station

Yunus Khory

Kwame Opoku

Kwasitsu Wilhelm

Mawunyo

Divine Agbenyo

Frank Mensah

Michael Amofa

4. Dansoman Police Station

Nii Quaye Manu

Nurudeen Ibrahim

Adams Hamid

Rasheed Ali

Joseph Tibe

5. Bravo SWAT Cell

Raphael Afful Williams

Nana Boakye

David Kekessi

Mawunyega

Amakye Patrick

Felix Donkor

Eugene Ashaty

6. Accra Central Police Station

Kirchhoff

Benjamin Darko

Selikem Korku Timothy

Wise Worlali

Albert Tetteh

Emmanuel Osei Bonsu

Frederick Adongo

7. Adabraka Police Station

Albert Tetteh

Yaw Gyekete

Ewoenam Akahoho

Mark Aryee

Richard Ajaho

Albert Akwasi Owusu

8. Korle-Bu Police Station

David Debrah

William Jirakor

Samuel Gyamfi Bonsu

Johnson Kator

Prince Afful

9. Ministries Police Station

Darlington Desmond Okonor

Fidel Agagli

Mabel Biniwaa Tawiah

Samira Abdullah

Jerry Aidoo

Delali Adorglah Bissa

Rexford Ativor

Albert Akwasi