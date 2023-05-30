Seven illegal miners, who are among the over 300 trapped in the one of the shafts owned by AngloGold’s Obuasi Mines, have successfully exited.

The incident is said to have happened at a location called Kordor located at Anwiam within the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The development was confirmed to Adom News by the Obuasi East DCE, Faustina Amissah.

According to her, the seven were rescued by security officials and they were immediately arrested and sent to the district police station.

However, one miner took advantage of the frenzy and managed to escape.

The six arrested have been identified as Mohammed Abu, 25, Nana Otu Bentsil,19, Justice Oppong, 19, Gideon Ofori, 24, Mohammed Issah, 43 and Abdul Rahim Razak, 22.

Madam Ammisah told Adom News that about 20 of the miners made an official report to her outfit that the trapped miners have located an exit which is surrounded by security officials and rescue team.

Out of fear of possible arrest, the miners are demanding the officials to retreat before they proceed to the exit.

“The miners have communicated with us that the door gate has been opened for their exit but they have got to the point where security officials are stationed. They pleaded for the officers to retreat before they come out. We made them understand that it is better to come out and be arrested and secure bail later than to be trapped underground and run out of food items.

“Security confirmed that the exit had been opened and seven were bold enough to come out. One, however, escaped. I have faith nothing will happen to any of them and they will be rescued successfully,” she told Adom News’ Isaac K Normanyo.

