The Supreme Court has cautioned and discharged Professor Michael Kpessah-Whyte after considering his apology and the mitigating prayer of his lawyer.

This follows his conviction on his own plea of guilty and deliberation by the court panel on what appropriate sanction to be meted out to him.

Justice Mariama Owusu in reading the judgment of the court in the contempt charges indicated that while the bench finds his comment worrying, the apology and steps taken by the convict contributed to the decision.

The lecturer at the University of Ghana was convicted on his own plea on Tuesday, May 30.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary hopeful for Shai Osudoku appeared before a five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prof. Kpessah-Whyte was charged with contempt following a tweet deemed inappropriate by the court.

Led by Justice Srem-Sai and Godwin Tamakloe, the contemnor pleaded with the court to have mercy as he had already apologised for his comment.