Legendary music producer, Hammer, has given rapper Obrafour credit for discovering him when he had not built a brand for himself. He made this revelation on Hitz FM’s ‘The Library’ hosted by Andy Dosty.

According to Hammer, Obrafour put his career on the line to work with him even when he did not have the experience and a brand as a renowned music producer. He opined that he would not have been who he is today if the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ hitmaker had not believed in him.

“I always give Obrafour the credit for discovering me. He put his career on the line to work with an amateur like me. He didn’t have to work with us. My partner and I were amateurs. Even when I was not familiar with studios, he still believed in me.”

Hammer also heaped praises on the rapper for his spontaneous writing skills.

“One thing about Obrafour is that he is a spontaneous singer. When he hears a beat, the chorus is seconds away.”

The second part of the Chronicles of Hammer will continue next week, 25th February 2022 on Hitz FM.

‘The Library’ is a show designed to tell stories of music producers and their journey through the music scene. The maiden edition opened the archive of legendary producer David Kwamena Bolton of DKB Studios.

The show airs every Friday from 10:00 am to 12noon on Hitz FM.

