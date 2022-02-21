Former President John Mahama has met with a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christopher Kobla Dewornu.

This was over the weekend during the funeral of a former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor at Abutia Teti in the Ho West Constituency in the Volta Region.

The National Democratic Congress stalwart passed on on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, aged 65.

She reportedly passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

Mr Mahama took to his Facebook page to share photos from the solemn moment as he eulogises Mr Dewornu.

“He was his usual gentle self, looking very strong and healthy for his age,” he lauded.

ALSO READ:

Mr Dewornu was an acting IGP from 12 June 1986 to 31 October 1986 but was later appointed the substantive IGP from November 1986 to 31 December 1989.

Read the full post below: