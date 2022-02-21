Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has offered powerful prayers for #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

It is Madam Mogtari’s hope that Mr Barker-Vormawor will also be able to secure his freedom on bail within the week.

She took to her Facebook page to make these statements, adding reliable information indicates Oliver is still on hunger strike.

However, she has urged him to reconsider the decision as it puts his health at risk, stating he needs to be strong and healthy to fight the case against him.

She added: “And also be able to continue to advocate for the things he says he believes in. Ghana needs strong and Courageous Men and Women!!.”

Aide to Former President Mahama and Former Deputy Minister of Transport, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Her comment comes on the back of his arrest on February 11, 2022, over a social media post to stage a coup if the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.

He was subsequently put in court on Monday and charged with treason felony, an offence provided for in section 182(b) of Ghana’s Criminal offences Act.

Lawyers for Mr Barker-Vormawor, led by Anthony Akoto Ampaw, urged the court to grant him bail but he was denied.

The judge, hearing the matte, Eleanor Barnes, remanded the accused person into police custody pointing out that the nature and severity of the crime meant the court could not grant bail.

He is expected to reappear on Monday, February 28.

Read the full post below: