Afro-beats musician Kelvyn Boy, has pleaded with his fans and music lovers not to speak ill of his former boss and Burniton Music Group CEO, Stonebwoy.

In 2019, Stonebwoy parted ways with his former manager; Blakk Cedi, and his two signees: Kelvyn Boy and OV.

The boss of Burniton Music and his ex-protégé Kelvyn Boy were reported to have had misunderstandings that led to their break-up. The two have since not seen eye to eye and are currently conquering the world with their music in their own little ways.

However, the Blakk Arm Entertainment signee says he appreciates Stonebwoy’s support at the beginning of his career.

“I will plead with my fans and everyone not to speak ill about Stonebwoy and I, please. He put me on and I will always appreciate it. The fact that issue came up between us doesn’t mean people can type whatever they want.”

Meanwhile, Kelvyn Boy is currently on the road with his new tune titled ‘Down Flat’. The song is a simple afro-beats tune which is making waves on the music scene.

MORE: