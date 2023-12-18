Popular pastor, Rev. Isaac Obofour has lampooned Mary, the former house help of musician, Kuami Eugene.

The livid man of God said her decision to make public her condition of service while staying with the young musician is borne out of greed.

Mary made the headlines when she claimed Kuami Eugene has been unfair to her over the year.

She claimed after years of dedicated service, her monthly salary was paltry GH¢400.

Mary in an interview that went viral on social media claimed when she complained, all Kuami Eugene did was to increase it to GH¢500.

But, Rev. Obofour said the musician deserves commendation for paying someone he feeds and accommodates.

“The maid is out, spewing all sorts of disparaging comments about him [Kuami Eugene]. She has seen that her master is making strides, so she wants to pull him down. She said she was paid a meager GH¢400 cedis. Did she add the free food she had been eating? The air-conditioned room she was enjoying? The fame? If she had added all these things and more, she would realize the salary would shoot up to about GH¢2,500 cedis” he told his congregation.

Watch attached video for more

