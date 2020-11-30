Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mustapha Yusif, has broken his silence on attacks at his home in the Mamprugu-Mohaduri District of the Northern region.

Mr Ussif, who is also the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, has blamed the attacks on his opponents.

Mr Ussif was of a strong conviction that his opponent instigated the attacks, stating they have video evidence to that effect.

Though he is reported to have escaped unhurt, a number of his campaign vehicles were vandalised with reports suggesting that a local radio station, Yagaba, belonging to him was equally not spared.

It is unclear what may have triggered the violence that has left about four persons badly injured a few days to the polls.

However, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the NPP candidate accused his opponent of firing warning shots amid the controversy.

Meanwhile, four persons, who suffered machete wounds, were rushed to a health facility for treatment after they were seen bleeding profusely.