The vetting Committee of the governing NPP has concluded its assignment in the vetting of all 10 aspirants that have applied to contest the flagbearer race.
The committee is chaired by Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye.
The committee is expected to submit its report on the vetting to the National Council through the General Secretary.
