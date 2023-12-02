Voting has ended in polling centers in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries held in 110 orphan constituencies today, Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Officials of the Electoral Commission have begun sorting and counting of the ballot sheets in the polling centres.

The voting was expected to take place in 111 constituencies where the party has no sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

However, voting in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira was cancelled in the early hours of Saturday due to confusion over the scheduled voting centre.

Delegates partook in the crucial election to determine the party’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The process has generally been peaceful and smooth since voting commenced at 7:00 am.

