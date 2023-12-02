The electoral management body, the Electoral Commission (EC) has closed polls for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries in orphan constituencies, with some heavyweights falling.
The hopes of some bigwigs were dashed after the results were declared.
Check out some results below:
WULENSI CONSTITUENCY NPP PRIMARIES RESULTS,2023.
1.ALHAJI HARUNA ABDULAI 280
2.THOMAS DONKOR OGAJAH 234
Total vote cast 530
George Akom wins NPP Sekyere Afram Plains constituency with 205 votes of a total 330 votes cast.
He was in the race with DCE Hamidu Sulemana who had got 125 votes.
Official results yet to be declared at the Adentan Constituency voting center but supporters of Deputy NYA CEO Akosua Manu are already jubilating. She’s set to be declared Victor.
Results from two polling stations. One last to be declared and then it’s all done
ADENTAN CONSTITUENCY 1,470 TOTAL VALID VOTES
- KWASI OBENG-FOSU – 638
- WINFRED NARTEY – 18
- AKOSUA MANU – 814
Okaikoi North results
- Ken Korachie – 27
- Prince Owusu – 6
- Afua Akoto – 228
- Kofi Nyarko – 105
- Fuseini – 114
- Nana Ama Dokua – 341
Cape Coast North
RESULTS
Candidates
- Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie Daily Searchlight = 27 votes
- Prince OWUSU Mensah = 6 votes
- Alberta Afia Akoto former Dep MASLOC CEO = 228 votes
- Stephen Nyarko Addo, Accountant = 109 votes
- Fuseini Issah, Former MP = 114 votes
- Nana Ama Dokua ASIAMAH Adjei, Deputy Trades Minister, and incumbent Akuapen North MP = 341 votes
Rejected ballots = 3
Turnout = 828 voted
Ablekuma Central Constituency
Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey – 441
Collins Amoah – 493
Lawrence Anyetei Adjei – 11
Jefferson Kwamina Sackey – 539
Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.
Simon Kweku Tetteh- 434
Linda Adadevor – 219
Robert Adjase -142
Total Vote cast 800
Spoilt ballot 5
Korle Klottey
Nii Noi Nortey – 838
Harry Quartey – 116
Rexford- 94