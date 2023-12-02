The electoral management body, the Electoral Commission (EC) has closed polls for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries in orphan constituencies, with some heavyweights falling.

The hopes of some bigwigs were dashed after the results were declared.

Check out some results below:

WULENSI CONSTITUENCY NPP PRIMARIES RESULTS,2023.

1.ALHAJI HARUNA ABDULAI 280

2.THOMAS DONKOR OGAJAH 234

Total vote cast 530

George Akom wins NPP Sekyere Afram Plains constituency with 205 votes of a total 330 votes cast.

He was in the race with DCE Hamidu Sulemana who had got 125 votes.

Official results yet to be declared at the Adentan Constituency voting center but supporters of Deputy NYA CEO Akosua Manu are already jubilating. She’s set to be declared Victor.

Results from two polling stations. One last to be declared and then it’s all done

ADENTAN CONSTITUENCY 1,470 TOTAL VALID VOTES

KWASI OBENG-FOSU – 638 WINFRED NARTEY – 18 AKOSUA MANU – 814

Okaikoi North results

Ken Korachie – 27 Prince Owusu – 6 Afua Akoto – 228 Kofi Nyarko – 105 Fuseini – 114 Nana Ama Dokua – 341

Cape Coast North

RESULTS

Candidates

Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie Daily Searchlight = 27 votes Prince OWUSU Mensah = 6 votes Alberta Afia Akoto former Dep MASLOC CEO = 228 votes Stephen Nyarko Addo, Accountant = 109 votes Fuseini Issah, Former MP = 114 votes Nana Ama Dokua ASIAMAH Adjei, Deputy Trades Minister, and incumbent Akuapen North MP = 341 votes

Rejected ballots = 3

Turnout = 828 voted

Ablekuma Central Constituency

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey – 441

Collins Amoah – 493

Lawrence Anyetei Adjei – 11

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey – 539

Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

Simon Kweku Tetteh- 434

Linda Adadevor – 219

Robert Adjase -142

Total Vote cast 800

Spoilt ballot 5

Korle Klottey

Nii Noi Nortey – 838

Harry Quartey – 116

Rexford- 94