The 2020 parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Suaman Constituency of the Western North Region, Frederick Addy, has been installed as the Development Chief (Nkosuohene) of Suaman.

He now operates traditionally under the stool name, Nana Kwasi Sesah I.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional council, Okyeame Kofi Tanoo, said they conferred the chieftaincy title on Frederick Addy for the enviable contribution made in championing the development of Suaman.

He called attention to how the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate has moved in to address various challenging issues in the area, adding the traditional council conferred on him the chieftaincy title as an appreciation and also to encourage him to do more for the Suaman district.

Frederick Addy, after the conferment, said he has been motivated by the traditional council for recognizing his developmental projects at Suaman and promised to continue to do his best to ensure the development of the district.

Also, Nana Kwabena Ebi II, the chief of Sehwi Akontombra, speaking as a guest speaker at the installation ceremony, commended the newly installed Nkosuohene for being committed to supporting the development of his communities. He wished the best for the parliamentary candidate in his political career.