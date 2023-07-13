Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert, has criticised the negative talks by Ghanaians, saying the negativities are affecting the FA.

The German made these remarks during the launch of the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA) by the GFA to define Ghanaian football on Wednesday.

The Ghana Football DNA will be the coaching and playing philosophy of Ghana Football and was put together over a two-year period with the process starting in the wake of Lippert’s appointment in 2020.

According to him, a positive attitude from Ghanaians is key to ensure this philosophy is implemented right.

“One of the biggest challenges especially for our GFA is a lot of negativity here in the country. I will beg all stakeholders to implement such a thing like this to help each other to be positive.

“Media people there is too much negativity. Give solutions, be positive, work together…we have to come closer together to get these things done,” Lippert said.

The Ghana Football Philosophy is to identify “how we play, the current trends in football, our strengths and weaknesses, and an implementation plan to get to where we want to be with our game.”