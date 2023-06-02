Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has issued a stern warning to aspirants ahead of the party’s upcoming internal elections.

In an effort to maintain a sense of decorum and prevent acrimony and insults, Mr Owusu-Agyemang emphasised that candidates would be held accountable for the actions and statements made by their supporters.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, he stated: “We as elders are talking to these aspirants and asking them to rein in their supporters so that we do these elections with utmost decorum and also be void of all acrimony and insults. We will hold them responsible for the utterances of their supporters; we will not let them go free. Because to say that, ‘well, I did not say, somebody said,’ no, you have to hold them and make sure that you call your supporters to order.”

Acknowledging the potential for controversies due to the high-profile nature of the positions at stake, particularly that of the flagbearer, Mr Owusu-Agyemang reassured party members that the unity of the NPP would not be compromised during the internal elections.

“The unity of the NPP is of great importance to the Council of Elders, and we will ensure that this cohesion will not be compromised,” he stated.

Additionally, he assured that none of the aspirants would be given an advantage over others, as the Council would strive for an open, transparent, and intimidation-free system during the primaries.

