The Lawra constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Mohammed Donkoh, has been asked to temporarily vacate his position.

This comes on the back of a petition a member of the NPP, Lamini Fuseini, sent to the Regional Secretariat of the party requesting the former’s removal from office.

Alhaji Donkoh has been accused of gross miscount as well as sabotaging the NPP parliamentary candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra, Anthony N-yoh Abayifaa Karbo.

His vacation was announced in a statement signed by the Upper West Regional Secretary, Alitu Isaac.

ALSO READ:

The statement indicated that the unanimous decision was after careful consideration of the evidence presented on the matter.

Lawra NPP CHiarman, Alhaji Mohammed Donkoh

In the meantime, the case has been referred to the Upper West Regional disciplinary committee for an enquiry.

Read the full statement below: