The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been advised to reinstate some delegates who were suspended from the party about a year ago.

The Director of Communication for Middle Belt Development Authority, Kwabena Asante Boateng made the appeal to the NPP party executives at Asante Akyem South to call back all 42 delegates who suffered suspension.

The delegates offended the party by holding meetings with people suspected to be prospective parliamentary aspirants prior to the primaries.

However, for the NPP to witness a massive victory in the December 7 polls, Mr Boateng opined it will take the votes of the 42, tp ensure ‘four more for Nana’ in the constituency.

Mr Boateng made the appeal when he presented 300 sanitizers, 700 nose masks, 500 NPP T-shirts, and cash of Ghc 4,000 to Asante Akyem South NPP party Office.

Meanwhile, the NPP chairman, Gilbert Adarkwah Yiadom thanked Mr Boateng and promised to work hard for a massive win for the NPP.

He also gave the assurance that he will work within his means to ensure the suspended delegates are called back into the party.