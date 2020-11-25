The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, is optimistic the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a good story to tell in the December 7 polls.

According to Mr Botwe, the party has done great works and that will definitely pay off.

Mr Botwe, who is also the lawmaker for the Okere constituency in the Eastern Region, said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

He indicated his confidence stems from a certain wind of experience which is blowing across the country and being felt by all including his constituents.

“This government has been fair in its dealings with the people. The experiences of the people in the Eastern Region will be no different from what is across the country,” he noted.

In the 2016 general election, the NPP’s candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo polled 5,755,758 votes representing 53.72% while the National Democratic Congress candidate, John Mahama got 4,771,188 votes representing 44.53% out of the 10,713,734 total valid votes.

However, commenting on their fortunes in the 2020 election, Mr Botwe was optimistic Ghanaians would increase the 2016 votes to about 75% to 80% in the upcoming December 7 polls.