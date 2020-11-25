Management Committee member of the Black Stars, George Amoako, has called on C.K. Akonnor and his technical team to do better following Ghana’s defeat in Sudan.

The Black Stars failed to secure an early qualification to the 2021 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] after losing by a lone goal to their Sudanese counterparts in the reverse leg in Omdurman.

Mohammed Adel Rahman’s goal in the 92nd minute was enough for the home side to keep their hope alive.

Mr Amoako, who was speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, said the team must learn from their mistakes in the loss to Sudan.

George Amoako

He further called on coach Akonnor to sit up for the job.

“I hope that the technical team would sit up and correct all the errors; the errors that ensured that we could not score a goal.

“All the game was centered in the midfield and our incursions upfront did not yield any dividend. They should ensure that they are able to penetrate defenses and score goals; that is the only way to win matches.

“We did not achieve what we sought to achieve; we thought we could either draw or win the game but it didn’t come off that way, and I think we need to learn a few lessons from that,” Mr Amoako noted.

The Black Stars remain top of Group C, tied with South Africa on nine points, with Sudan in third place with six points.