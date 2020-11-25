The Christian Council of Ghana has proposed and declared a week-long non-denominational fasting and prayer for peace for the nation before, during, and after the 2020 general election.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, November 25 to Sunday, November 29, 2020, in churches across the country under the theme: ‘Seek Peace and Pursue It’ taken from the Bible verse, (1 Peter 3:11).

A statement, signed by Reverend Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that all Christians are expected to gather at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, for a peace rally.

Christians in the other regions are also entreated to gather at a church auditorium in their respective regions to do the same.

The statement said the day would be used to proclaim peace for the nation, while flagbearers are called upon to affirm their commitment to peaceful elections.