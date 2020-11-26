Liberia’s President George Weah was among African football greats who have shared tributes to Argentina’s football legend Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday aged 60.

President Weah described Maradona as a “legend and icon” whose “extraordinary story inspired millions”.

1/2 We have lost a legend and an icon. This is a very sad day for the football world. On behalf of the government and people of Liberia and in my own name, I wish to extend deepest condolences to the family, the people of Argentina and all lovers of the beautiful game for the pic.twitter.com/omk1jC1Pfr — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 25, 2020

Former Cameroon star Roger Milla said he only shed a tear “because for Diego, you don’t need to cry your eyes out. A tear says it all.”

“For me he was an example for the youth. He was an example for Argentine football, and I think I’m just lost for words. He was one of the greatest football players, one of the greatest,” he said.

Former Nigeria captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, who marked Maradona in what turned out to be the Argentine’s last game for his country in the 1994 World Cup, said he was shocked by the news.

“It is not the time for it to be – it is somehow painful in way I can’t really explain. Playing against Diego helped my career in a way I can’t describe. It helped me a lot,” he said.

“Playing against him, you could always notice that he had something that no other player I had ever seen in my lifetime had. The way he touched the ball, he didn’t really touch it, it was like he was massaging the ball.”

Former Nigeria and Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu tweeted that Maradona’s “memory will live on forever”.

Former Zambian player and coach Kalusha Bwalya thanked Maradona for the “many wonderful memories”.