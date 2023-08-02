The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a new dues payment system for its members following approval by the National Council.

The party Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, made this known at a press conference on Tuesday, stating the decision was made at a meeting held on July 20, 2023.

This decision, he explained, is to restructure the membership dues to boost the finances of the party, improve the membership drive and enhance the welfare of party members.

“The party’s constitution enjoins all members to pay dues and also make donations to sustain the party and ensure its growth.

“In NPP when we say a member in good standing, we are referring to a party member who has been paying his or her dues fully as required,” he said.

The new membership dues structure, he stated, is more convenient, transparent and efficient with the mode of payment and procedure to ensure accountability.

The new membership dues payment system is designed and structured into various categories powered by an in-built technology where every member can easily and conveniently pay their dues by simply dialling 920270# and following the prompts.

The dues categories are as follows:

Bronze category – ₵ 2.00 per month

Sliver Category – ₵ 5.00 per month

Gold Category – ₵ 8.00 per month

Platinum Category – ₵ 10.00 per month.

Aside from the membership dues, the party’s constitution also talks about Patrons who are individual party members who may choose to contribute substantially towards the progress of the party at different levels from constituency, regional and national.

The platform also allows for the collection of the contributions of all patrons at each level.

Chairman Ntim noted the details will be communicated soon, adding the party has outlined a number of activities to help create the necessary awareness and to sensitise party members on this new dues payment system and we call on the media to massively support the party in this regard.



