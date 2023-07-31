The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced guidelines for the party’s forthcoming Special Electoral College Elections.
A statement issued by the committee, signed by its secretary, William Yamoah, explained that the guidelines have been formulated “after extensive consultations with the various stakeholders including the Presidential Aspirants.”
The statement expressed the “sincere gratitude to all for your cooperation as we pursue an equitable and transparent process to elect a Presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.”
The guidelines outline procedures and rules for the Special Electoral College, which will elect five Presidential Aspirants for the NPP’s national congress.
The election which will take place on Saturday, 26th August, 2023, at all the 16 Regional capitals nationwide and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, making 17 voting centres in all, will be conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana, with assistance from the Presidential Elections Committee and the Ghana Police Service shall.
“In effect, there shall be one Centre in each Regional Capital as follows:
|a.
|Ashanti
|KNUST, Kumasi
|b.
|Ahafo
|Pastoral Centre, Goaso
|c.
|Bono
|Pastoral Centre, Sunyani
|d.
|Bono East
|Ameyaw-Akumfi Social Centre, Techiman
|e.
|Central
|Pempamsie Hotel, Cape Coast
|f.
|Eastern
|Eastern Premier, K’dua
|g-
|Greater Accra
|Accra Senior High School
|h.
|Northern Region
|Radach Hotel, Tamale
|i.
|North East
|Nelerigu Secondary School
|j-
|Savannah
|Damango Youth Centre
|k.
|Upper East
|Ganas Hotel, Bolgatanga
|1.
|Upper West
|Upland Hotel, Wa
|m.
|Oti
|Dambai College of Education
|n.
|Volta
|Pastoral Centre, Ho
|o.
|Western
|Regional Library, Takoradi
|P-
|Western North
|Villa Boakye Hotel, Sefwi-Wiawso
Composition of the Special Electoral College
The Special Electoral College shall comprise the following Delegates:
i. The National Council
ii. The National Executive Committee
iii. All Regional Executive Committee
iv. All Members of the National Council of Elders
v. All the Party Members of Parliament
vi. Three (3) representatives of each of the special organs of the Party
vii. Past National Officers
viii. Three (3) representatives each from every external branch (27 Branches in all)
ix. Founding Members during the registration of the Party at the Electoral Commission
x. All Party Card bearing Ministers.
- Burning Issues: Former NPP MP exposes Ghana’s troubling corruption crisis: It’s tough to speak out
- Akufo-Addo’s daughter and hubby celebrate 14th wedding anniversary with throwback photos