

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced guidelines for the party’s forthcoming Special Electoral College Elections.

A statement issued by the committee, signed by its secretary, William Yamoah, explained that the guidelines have been formulated “after extensive consultations with the various stakeholders including the Presidential Aspirants.”

The statement expressed the “sincere gratitude to all for your cooperation as we pursue an equitable and transparent process to elect a Presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.”

The guidelines outline procedures and rules for the Special Electoral College, which will elect five Presidential Aspirants for the NPP’s national congress.

The election which will take place on Saturday, 26th August, 2023, at all the 16 Regional capitals nationwide and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, making 17 voting centres in all, will be conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana, with assistance from the Presidential Elections Committee and the Ghana Police Service shall.

“In effect, there shall be one Centre in each Regional Capital as follows:

a. Ashanti KNUST, Kumasi b. Ahafo Pastoral Centre, Goaso c. Bono Pastoral Centre, Sunyani d. Bono East Ameyaw-Akumfi Social Centre, Techiman e. Central Pempamsie Hotel, Cape Coast f. Eastern Eastern Premier, K’dua g- Greater Accra Accra Senior High School h. Northern Region Radach Hotel, Tamale i. North East Nelerigu Secondary School j- Savannah Damango Youth Centre k. Upper East Ganas Hotel, Bolgatanga 1. Upper West Upland Hotel, Wa m. Oti Dambai College of Education n. Volta Pastoral Centre, Ho o. Western Regional Library, Takoradi P- Western North Villa Boakye Hotel, Sefwi-Wiawso

Composition of the Special Electoral College

The Special Electoral College shall comprise the following Delegates:

i. The National Council

ii. The National Executive Committee

iii. All Regional Executive Committee

iv. All Members of the National Council of Elders

v. All the Party Members of Parliament

vi. Three (3) representatives of each of the special organs of the Party

vii. Past National Officers

viii. Three (3) representatives each from every external branch (27 Branches in all)

ix. Founding Members during the registration of the Party at the Electoral Commission

x. All Party Card bearing Ministers.