The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is predicting a marginal rise in petroleum prices in the first pricing window of the month of August 2023.

Indications are that pump prices of petrol and diesel are likely to increase by about 9 percent over the current average price of GHS11.90 per litre across the country.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is also expected to increase by 20 percent.

These increases according to COPEC are a result of an increase in the price of the products on the international market as crude has increased by 10.53 percent from the mean price of $75.85 per barrel to $83.84 per barrel.

COPEC, therefore, projected retail figures for petroleum products in the next pricing window as follows;

Petrol, GH¢13.27 per litre; Diesel – GH¢13.93 per litre; Mean price for Petrol and Diesel – GH¢13.33 per litre and LPG – GH¢11.79 per kilogram.

