Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has strongly criticised the National Cathedral project, denouncing it as an extravagant and wasteful expenditure.

He expressed disbelief that anyone could consider this project a priority, stating, “No one can convince me that the project is a priority. We have other pressing matters to address instead of focusing on such wasteful expenditure.”

To him, the government’s allocation of resources to this project signifies a lack of seriousness and capability to govern the country effectively.

“I was shocked when Akufo-Addo said the project is his topmost priority,” Kwakye Ofosu exclaimed, questioning the President’s decision to place the National Cathedral above other critical issues. “Basic things like settling arrears of government workers could not be fulfilled, but they are being irrational with their priorities,” he added, implying that the government is prioritizing political advantage over prudent investment.

“It’s astonishing that the President would consider building a national cathedral as his priority,” Kwakye Ofosu continued in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

He emphasised the need for the government to target essential areas and focus on the most pressing needs of the nation.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, joined the crusade against the National Cathedral project, exposing alleged corruption at the National Cathedral Secretariat.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that GH₵2.6 million was paid to a company owned by a board member of the cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, without proper justification. He expressed concern over the ballooning cost of the project, which has reached almost $400 million, amid several controversies.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu provided a solution to the escalating costs of the project, urging the government to undertake a drastic reduction in expenses.

He stressed the importance of adjusting priorities to ensure responsible financial management and more sensible investment decisions.

