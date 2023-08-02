The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the deadline for the submission of proxy applications in the upcoming presidential electoral college elections to Saturday, August 5, 2023.

According to the presidential election committee of the NPP, the decision is based on some concerns raised by prospective applicants, expressing hope that the extension will provide prospective applicants ample time to be able to comply with the requirements

“The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to inform all stakeholders in the forthcoming Presidential Electoral College Elections that the deadline for the submission of proxy applications has been extended to Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00am. This decision is based on some concerns raised by prospective applicants. It is hoped that the extension will provide prospective applicants ample time to be able to comply with the requirements. For the purpose of clarity it is further emphasized that; 1. A proxy applicant should show proof of ABSENCE and or inability to vote in person,” the secretary of the presidential committee of NPP, William Yamoah, said.

