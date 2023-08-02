Former Deputy Local Government Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict between the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, and Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, the Administrator of the Districts Assemblies Common Fund.

Mr Vanderpuye revealed that efforts to resolve the issue between the two high-ranking officials had been made since 2021, but unfortunately, the situation remains unresolved.

“We have tried from 2021 to resolve the issue between them, but still to no avail. The leadership went to the minister and apologised, asking him to put everything behind him as a result of the problem between him and the administrator,” he said.

Mr Vanderpuye emphasised the potential repercussions of the ongoing conflict between the two officials, particularly on financial matters related to the district assemblies.

“If the two are fighting, they cannot come together and ask the Finance Minister to release money swiftly to the assemblies,” he stated on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

In a recent letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Botwe pointedly blamed Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey for her refusal to cooperate with his ministry in the equitable disbursement of District Common Funds. Mr Botwe asserted that her actions were not in the best interest of the government.

But the former Minister of Youth and Sports said the Local Government and Rural Development committee has tried and spoken with the minister.

“The administrator has resolved to reconcile, but the minister should be patient with the work,” he said.

Mr Vanderpuye highlighted the gravity of the situation, expressing his belief that the fight between the two officials was becoming personal.

He stressed the importance of resolving their differences promptly. “It’s a very serious problem, and they have to come together and resolve their differences,” he urged.

He emphasised that the development of Ghana was of utmost importance and should not be overshadowed by any individual’s interests.

Dan Botwe reports Naa Torshie to Akufo-Addo