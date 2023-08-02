An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the prosecution in the case in which eight people are facing charges over an alleged robbery of a lawyer in Accra, to file all documents it intends to rely on for the trial by August 15, 2023.

The court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, gave the order last Monday when the case came up for hearing.

The accused persons are Richmond Tetteh, alias Metiti; Mawuli Heletsi, aka Mosquito; David Kokvina; Joseph Nii Amu Offei, alias Gaza, aka Hero; Malik Alhassan, alias Goliath @ Ababe Dennis Adu Ninson, alias NAM1; Mustapha Mumuni, alias Starboy and Zuberu Mustapha, alias One Corner.

The money – $114, 500; £800; GH¢50,000 and €3,000 were stolen from Lawyer Hamida Nuhu’s trunk inside a closet at her Premier Place home, inside the Airport Residential area in Accra during a robbery spree.

Nuhu was allegedly robbed at gunpoint of another GH¢2,000; $800 and unspecified jewellery.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy and robbery.

They are currently on bail under different conditions.

Brief facts

The case, which was presented by Superintendent Augustine Yirenkyi, was that all of the accused persons were residents of Maamobi, Shukura, Santa Maria, Kokomba Market and Adabraka-Sahara respectively.

Mawuli, David, Joseph and Richmond allegedly attacked and robbed the complainant, Lawyer Nuhu, on March 26, 2023, at about 2:04 a.m. with the other accomplices surrounding the house.

Mawuli, who was dressed in all black and in a mask, armed with a pistol, entered the room of the complainant, attacked and robbed her of $114, 500; GH¢50,000; £800 and €3,000 which were in a trunk in her closet.

The prosecutor said Heletsi also took away another GH¢2,000 and $800 with unspecified amounts of other foreign currencies, including jewellery.

He said after Heletsi finished robbing the complainant, he instructed her to remain in the room, or else she would be killed.

Complaint

After the incident, Lawyer Nuhu lodged a complaint with the Police and intelligence led to the arrest of Joseph, who was captured by a CCTV camera arriving at the scene on a motorbike.

The CCTV camera also captured entry and exit of Mawuli from the complainant’s residence.

Richard on the other hand was arrested after displaying his share of the booty at Gaza Spot.

He disclosed to the police investigation team that Kokovina was the one who gave him one of the rings they took from the complainant, as his share, but Heletsi collected it from him with force.

Alhassan was also arrested and pointed out that he gave his share of the spoil to Mumuni and Mustapha.

Alhassan and Mumuni, after their arrest, admitted giving Mumuni GH¢2,000 from Alhassan’s share of the March 27, 2023 robbery.

Drug

Although Zuberu admitted having received a laptop from Malik, the latter, however, insisted that he gave him $500 and added that before they went for the robbery, Mustapha and Zuberu gave him cocaine to boost him for the operation.

ALSO READ: