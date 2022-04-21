The Ashanti Regional Police has arrested a gang of 6 suspected armed robbers engaged in a robbery operation near Lake Bosomtwe.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, a statement from the Bosomtwe District Security Council revealed.

Some of the suspects who were all males were armed with weapons.

The suspects blocked a portion of the Abono road while wielding guns and stole from their victims who were mostly holiday revellers at the lake.

An intelligence-led operation led the Police to the scene, leading to the arrest of the gang of six.

The Police ceased a pump-action pistol and motorbikes allegedly belonging to the victims.

The suspects are being held in Police custody, while investigations have commenced into the incident.