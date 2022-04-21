A video showing a male cross-dresser being attacked has surfaced on Twitter.

In the viral video, the unidentified male was slapped several times in the face while he sat in a vehicle.

The cross-dresser was also hit on the neck repeatedly while being ordered to look into the camera.

A portion of the video briefly shows an officer slapping the cross-dresser.

Cross-dressing is the act of wearing items of clothing not commonly associated with one’s sex.

Cross-dressing has been used for purposes of disguise, comfort, comedy, and self-expression in modern times and throughout history.

This really over me. I won’t lie pic.twitter.com/EliEW1WaMP — Nana B. (@koboateng) April 19, 2022

According to unconfirmed reports, the male cross-dresser allegedly deceived several men about being a woman in order to sleep with them.

The story which hit Snapchat also emerged on Twitter.

After his images circulated on Twitter, users noted that the cross-dresser could easily pass for a female.

They, however, found it difficult to comprehend how the men he allegedly slept with did not find out that he is a man and not a woman.

According to the users who commented on the said video, the men knew what they were going in for.

Breakdown god vex when reacting to the Snapchat gay guy nu…..

The carbohydrate stew part weak me 😂😂😂 @kwadwosheldon pic.twitter.com/WeEO2qHsRF — #KWAKU THE HUSTLER 🔥🔥 (@BossWG87573190) April 20, 2022

Despite how complicated the story is, some users have condemned the attacks against the cross-dresser, adding that the matter should have been reported to the Police.