A nine-year-old basic four pupil of Enyan Abaasa D/A Basic School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has died instantly after falling from a tall coconut tree.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Information gathered indicated that the boy, who sells coconut in school, was on vacation and had gone to the farm to pluck coconut.

However, on reaching the top of the coconut tree, he was said to have spotted a snake on it.

Out of shock and fear, he jumped from the tree and crashed to the ground, dying instantly.

The deceased was buried on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.