A man, believed to be in his 30s, has died after falling from a coconut tree at Offinso Dome in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, only identified as K2, reportedly died on the spot.

Otec FM reports the incident occurred on Monday, around 3:00 pm when he decided to pluck the coconut and eat.

However, it is unclear what caused the fall but residents say he fell on some concrete blocks which were under the tree.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary by police in the area.