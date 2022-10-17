The Police on Monday arrested two suspects, Banda Johnson and William Owusu, for allegedly shooting two fire officers at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

The officers, whose identities are yet to be known, sustained gunshot wounds and are at the hospital responding to treatment.

The weapons used in the attack, according to the Police, were two pistols with four rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In a statement, the Police said the weapons have been retrieved and a Land Rover vehicle belonging to the suspects also impounded.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are, however, being investigated.

The suspects will be put before the court to face justice.