The National Labour Commission (NLC) has rescheduled a meeting with the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), to Wednesday, July 10.

This was on the back of the association’s failure to attend a meeting set for July 3, a day its nationwide strike took off.

CLOGSAG has raised concerns regarding the constitution of the committee formed to address its issues, leading to their absence from the meeting.

Addressing the media, the Executive Secretary of NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, indicated that the composition of the panel is being reviewed.

He urged CLOGSAG to honour the next invitation, emphasising that dialogue is the only way to address and resolve their demands.

“Upon their notice, we requested the ministries involved to respond as well as the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor who is leading the ministerial committee on the negotiation which they duly did and for that matter, a meeting was scheduled and they wrote to us challenging the constitution of the panel.

“So the commission has looked at it and we have been directed to respond, referencing them to sections 136 and 178 of the Labour Act and then reschedule a meeting for July 10. Meanwhile, they are to call off the strike,” he said.

