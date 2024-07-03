Many applicants seeking to register or renew their businesses at the Registrar General’s Department in Accra were stranded due to the strike by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG).

The strike is in protest of government’s delay in implementing a proposed new salary structure approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, which comes after one and a half years since a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was agreed upon.

Affected applicants expressed their frustrations in an interview on Channel One News.

One said, “I’ve been here more than 30 mins ago. I was here yesterday to file our annual registration, but there was some issue so I had to go and come. When I was leaving, I realised that there were some red banners on the door post but I didn’t know that they’d be embarking on a strike.

“This morning when I got here, they said they are on strike because the government hasn’t been able to resolve some pension issues with RSGs and other Ministries. So we are all here thinking aloud why such a situation.”

“For all this while, they said it’s been about two years since they went to the negotiation table to see how best they could solve it, but the government has been adamant. We are pleading with the government to intervene, whatever negotiations or conclusions they come to, the government should resolve it so that businesses can go on” he stated.

