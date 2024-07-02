The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC) has expressed disappointment in the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) over its planned strike action.

Mr Fosu Asamoah has questioned why the Association will proceed on strike when due processes are underway to resolve their concerns.

CLOGSAG effective Wednesday, July 3 will begin a nationwide strike over what they say is the failure of the government to implement their new salary structure.

CLOGSAG has said the proposed new salary structure approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is yet to be implemented after one and a half years since a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was reached.

Reacting to the development, Mr Asamoah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday stated that, CLOGSAG is partly responsible for its woes.

According to him, three CLOGSAG members are part of an implementation committee being headed by the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

This committee, he said was to submit a report on April 22, 2024 to pave way for the implementation but has refused to do so.

“The committee requested for an extensive to April 26 but as of June 21 when CLOGSAG served notice of its strike, the report had still not been submitted. So I find it hard to believe that they will strike over an issue they are part of,” he stated.

Due committee’s failure to submit the report, the NLC boss said Mr Osafo-Maafo wrote to the Commission to intervene and avert the strike.

“We had scheduled a meeting for tomorrow with CLOGSAG and all relevant stakeholders to resolve the issue but I have gathered that they are moving around with an information van, announcing the strike,” he bemoaned.

