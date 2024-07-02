The Ghana Statistical Service is cautioning government to intervene in the exponential population growth in Accra covering smaller land spaces.

Speaking to Joy Business after launching the population projections for 2021 to 2050, Deputy Government Statistician, Dr. Faustina Frempong, said there will be more development works required to cater for the growth.

According to the service, the country’s growth will increase by 6.41 million by 2030.

The aim of the population projection is to offer insights into the future demographic landscape whilst informing policymakers, researchers, and the public about potential changes.

According to the GSS, this is critical for tracking the implementation of national, continental and global development goals.

One key take way from the results is the population pressure on Greater Accra Region which is expected to deepen by 2030, a phenomenon that is likely to affect the land size of the region.

Dr. Faustina Frempong, warned that policy makers must intervene to re-align the development of structures in the region.

“We think that policy makers must look at structure planning in the region again because the Greater Accra has the smallest land size but the population growth rate is high with highly concentrated young age. More people there put a lot of pressure on the land and we think the kind of structures being put up must be considered in decision making so that we make sure to contain all the people” she said.

Ghana’s projected total population in 2024 is over 33 million which is 1.07 times that of 2021 figure of 30.8 million.

Greater Accra also has the highest population of school going age and is expected to increase further by 2030.