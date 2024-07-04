The Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated that there is no quick fix to resolving Accra’s perennial flooding problem, but it will take time.

He told Evans Mensah on JoyNews’ PM Express that “It’s going to be a medium to long-term matter. It requires all of us to participate.

“For example, government has to do its bit. I’ve just told you about the hydro authority, hydro fund, and the fact that we need to mobilise more resources. We can wish it into being, but if we don’t mobilise the resources, we’ll talk about it umpteen times and never get responses.”

The Ofoase Ayeribi MP expressed that the flooding situation has been one of his major concerns since his move to the Housing Ministry.

“When the rains start here in Accra, you start getting palpitations because you start worrying, knowing very well that due to the inadequacy of the work done so far compared to the increasing pressure, there will be challenges,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added that during heavy downpours, he tries to understand how severe the situation is on the ground, how much of the work can contain it, and what needs to be done in the short to medium term.

“It is a challenge. As I’ve said on a number of occasions, we are behind schedule on putting in place the kind of infrastructure that is required. So within the constraints, we’re trying to do our best,” he stated.

The Minister said, government will do its part but it should be the collective responsibility of all citizens which includes the people who live in these areas with the drains.

“Even for places where limited drains have been constructed there is evidence to show that we choked them with solid waste based on our lifestyle daily,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the Ministry is rolling out a communication campaign aimed at encouraging people that “while we are building the drains, don’t choke them.”

“Don’t choke the little drains that we have built with the solid waste. We need some behavioural change as well. So what I say to everybody is that we have a collective responsibility. It will take a while, let’s all get together and get this done.”

Last week, as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen flood resilience in communities along the Odaw River basin, the Housing Minister broke ground for the reconstruction of the Nima-Paloma storm drain, which runs from Asylum Down to the Odaw Channel.

“This significant milestone is expected to help reduce the perennial flooding challenges in Accra and bring much-needed relief to residents, commuters, traders, and businesses.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also disclosed at the ceremony that the government’s newly launched Flood Early Warning System would be ready ahead of the next rainy season.

