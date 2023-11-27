Traders in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region took to the main streets on Monday, a week after ethnic clashes led to the imposition of a curfew in the area.

For years, the Nkwanta South township has been grappling with tribal and chieftaincy disputes, resulting in property damage and the loss of lives.

Some of the traders who spoke to Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu said despite the heavy presence of security personnel in the market, they do not feel safe.

They said the recent conflict has significantly impacted business activities, prompting a plea for government intervention.

Residents have complained about the low patronage of goods and services due to the recurring conflict.

A lot of people have fled the town to seek refuge elsewhere.

The traders are urging the government and security agencies to intensify their operations and find a lasting solution to the ongoing issues.