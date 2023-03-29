Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas looked breathtaking in a corseted dress at celebrity blogger Nkonkonsa’s birthday party.

The influential celebrity with many ambassadorial deals wore a white dress that flaunted her cleavage to the month’s birthday party.

Nikki Samonas styled her thigh-high dress with gold high heels and a black Yves Saint Laurent bag as she hungs out with some Ghanaian bloggers at the event.

The 37-year-old wore a short black bob hairstyle, heavy makeup and red lipstick to complete her look.