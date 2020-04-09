The 15 Chinese medical doctors who arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday, April 8, have begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Nigerian Government made the announcement on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

On Wednesday at about 5:pm, the team of 15 doctors arrived in the country to support its fight against coronavirus.

The team arrived through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was received by Nigeria Federal Government’s delegation led by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

But instead of starting work, they have been sent into mandatory quarantine.

Credit: dailyguidenetwork