The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has refuted claims that the NHIA is bankrupt.

Dr. Aboagye highlighted the robust financial position of the NHIA, indicating that the authority pays out between GH₵180 million and GH₵250 million monthly.

He noted that such a level of expenditure would not be possible if the NHIA were indeed bankrupt.

Speaking on the JoyNews’ AM show, he stated that. “It can never be bankrupt; a scheme paying between one-hundred-and-eighty and two-hundred-and-fifty million can never be bankrupt, but there is also the case that the Ministry of Finance should release the funds to the NHIS: once we have constant release, then we would not have problems, and it is sustainable.”

In response to host Benjamin Akakpo’s inquiry about how often the Finance Ministry releases funds for its operations, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye stated that… “I was conferred about some few weeks ago, but I think…… we are waiting for them to do the releases, but I think they will; the Minister has actually assured me that.”

The CEO of NHIA reassured the public that NHIA’s funding will remain stable despite Ghana’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the upcoming election year.

Dr. Aboagye explained that the NHIA’s resources are not contingent upon the IMF’s financial support and that the NHIS is protected under the IMF’s social protection programme.

“At the end of the day, you are paying, and I am paying, so all we know is that our father does have money, and our father should release the money. I think social protection is very important; we cannot put the vulnerable in distress, and I believe that the ministry of finances would do the needful by releasing the funds to us. I have no doubt, obviously to doubt. I do not have any doubt that they would obviously release the funds to us to make the payments.”