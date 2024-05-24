It’s no secret that Serie A, Italy’s premier football league, has been home to some of the greatest football talents the world has ever seen.

There are countless superstars who came from this league, and that goes without mentioning the many underrated talents that often fly under the radar.

However, when it comes to generational players who influenced the sport, there are a few names that stand above the rest. Let’s get into it and take a look at some of the top Serie A players of all time.

Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini’s name is synonymous with AC Milan and Italian football. His career, which spanned from 1985 to 2009, is a testament to longevity and excellence.

Over his 24-year career at Milan, he amassed a staggering seven Serie A titles and five Champions League trophies.

Maldini was renowned for his impeccable positioning, timing in tackles, and leadership qualities, making him one of the greatest defenders in the history of the sport.

Many people also stated that he possessed an uncanny ability to read the game, which often put him a step ahead of his opponents.

Beyond his technical skills, it was his professionalism and consistency that set him apart. Maldini’s influence extended off the field as well, where he became a role model for younger players.

Roberto Baggio

His incredible skill, vision define Roberto Baggio’s career in Serie A, and of course, his iconic ponytail.

Baggio played for several top Italian clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, but it was at Fiorentina and Juventus where he truly shone.

Baggio’s ability to weave through defences and make precise free-kicks made him a fan favourite.

His career was not without its challenges, including several serious injuries, but his resilience and ability to bounce back just made him more revered.

Baggio won the Ballon d’Or in 1993, a year that marked the pinnacle of his career. His performances in the early 90s, particularly his contributions to Juventus, were perhaps what he is most remembered for.

He might have been a little late to make it into the NetBet and Bet888 era, but if he played now, there’s no doubt he would become an instant favourite.

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero is a name that resonates deeply with Juventus fans. Spending the majority of his career at the club, Del Piero became Juventus’ all-time leading scorer.

His 19 years at the club are often considered to be Juventus’ golden age, with many claiming that the club was never the same again.

Del Piero’s loyalty to Juventus, even during their relegation to Serie B due to the Calciopoli scandal, further endeared him to fans and solidified his status as a club legend.

Del Piero was known for his technical skill and elegance on the ball. His ability to score spectacular goals, particularly from dead-ball situations, made him a constant threat to opponents.

Over his career, Del Piero won six Serie A titles and the Champions League, among other honours.

His influence extended beyond his playing days, as he became an ambassador for the sport, known for sportsmanship and class.

We hope you enjoyed this overview of some of the best Serie A players to ever grace the pitch.

There are many incredible players we missed off this list, so don’t be upset if we missed your favourite player.

If anything, it’s just a testament to just how much talent the Serie A division produces. See you next time!