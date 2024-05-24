Barcelona have confirmed the dismissal of head coach Xavi, just 30 days after he had revealed he would be staying on for next season.

Xavi said in January that he would be leaving Barca at the end of the season, yet he was convinced to remain in charge by club president Joan Laporta.

Barca have gone on to secure a second-place finish in LaLiga, yet on Friday, before their final match of the season against Sevilla on Sunday, it was confirmed Xavi would be leaving after all.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “The president, Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season.

“The meeting took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and the sports vice-president, Rafa Yuste, and the sports director, Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, as well as Xavi’s assistants, Oscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were present.

“Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world.”

Xavi has overseen 142 matches in charge of Barca, and led them to the title in 2022-23.

He has won 89 games in all competitions, giving him a win percentage of 62.7.

Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, is expected to be confirmed as Xavi’s replacement.

During his time in charge, Xavi has helped blood young stars such as Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez.