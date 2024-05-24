A Ghanaian man identified as Awal Abdul Hakeem is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest time to hug a tree at the Kumasi Cultural Center.

His goal is to embrace the tree for an impressive 48 hours to beat the current record.

The existing record for the longest time to hug a tree is 16 hours and 6 seconds, a feat achieved by Faith Patricia Ariokot in Kampala, Uganda, on January 16, 2024.

Awal Abdul Hakeem’s ambitious attempt aims to more than triple this record, drawing significant attention and support from the local community.

Per the latest update, Hakeem has surpassed the 4-hour mark of his tree-hugging marathon.

This record-breaking effort is not only to test Hakeem’s endurance but also draw attention to environmental issues.

