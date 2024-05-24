IMANI Africa has released Episode 7 of its PULSE Sentiment Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of social media sentiment and engagement from April 21 to May 17, 2024.

This latest edition offers insights into the evolving digital landscape as Ghana approaches its 2024 General Elections.

Positive Sentiment Trends

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) experienced a notable increase in positive sentiments, rising from 11.38% to 14.56%.

This 3 percentage point increase suggests improved public perception compared to the previous reporting period.

In contrast, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) saw a slight decline in positive sentiment, falling marginally from 15.76% to 15.17%.

While the NPP still maintains a lead in positive sentiment, the gap has significantly narrowed, signaling a more competitive sentiment environment between the two major parties.

Negative Sentiment Stability

Negative sentiments for both parties remained relatively stable, with minor fluctuations within a 1% range.

The percentage of negative mentions for the NPP decreased slightly from 12.16% to 12.5%, while the NDC’s negative sentiments increased from approximately 15% to 16.36%.

This stability indicates a consistent level of criticism directed at both parties, with no significant shifts in public dissatisfaction.

Social Media Mentions and Engagement

The NPP continues to dominate social media mentions, capturing 58% of total mentions compared to the NDC’s 41%.

This marks a substantial increase in the NPP’s lead over the previous period. However, despite having fewer mentions, the NDC has achieved a higher social media reach, engaging an audience of 2 million more than the NPP.

This suggests that the NDC’s content, although less frequent, is generating more organic engagement and wider dissemination.

Value and Traction Analysis

Analyzing the ratio of mentions to reach and the Average Revenue Equivalent, the NDC demonstrates a strategic advantage.

Despite producing less content, the NDC’s posts are more impactful in terms of audience reach and content spread, indicating higher traction and value from their social media activities.

Key Sentiment Spikes and Issues

Several events significantly influenced social media sentiment during the period:

The highest spike in negative sentiment against the NDC and its candidate, John Mahama, occurred following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s public address criticizing Mahama’s legacy.

This led to a peak in discussions between May 8 and 9.

Candidate Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP faced increased negative mentions concerning the government’s failure to pay nurses’ allowances and his controversial remarks about taxing churches.

On a positive note, John Mahama’s address on the potential of AI to boost the mining sector generated considerable discussion and engagement, contributing to his overall sentiment profile.

IMANI’s PULSE Report

IMANI’s PULSE Sentiment Report is a fortnightly analysis designed to gauge the “pulse” of Ghanaians through social media sentiment.

The report focuses on major political contenders and influential trends shaping the online discourse. The data is sourced from platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Web, TikTok, Podcasts, and Newsfeeds.

As the 2024 General Elections approach, IMANI’s Sentiment Report will continue to provide valuable insights into the digital sentiment landscape, helping to understand the public’s evolving perceptions and the effectiveness of political communication strategies.