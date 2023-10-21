In the wake of the devastating Akosombo Dam spillage, it seems communities in the Central Tongu District have been neglected.

While relief efforts have been directed toward North Tongu, the plight of Central Tongu has remained largely unaddressed.

However, a coalition of dedicated NGOs is determined to change this narrative.

Renel Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with Transform Network Ghana, Solace International, and Volta Intellect Queens, has embarked on a mission to provide crucial aid to the flood victims in Central Tongu.

Central Tongu District, though affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, has seen fewer resources allocated to its recovery compared to its northern neighbour.

This has prompted these NGOs to focus their attention on Central Tongu, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the flood victims.

The coalition is advocating for a multifaceted approach to address the needs of the affected people.

They are actively seeking support for the following initiatives; medical outreaches since access to healthcare is a fundamental human right, and these NGOs are committed to providing free medical services to those impacted by the flood.

They are also seeking temporary tuition for displaced school children since ducation is paramount for the future of these young flood victims.

The coalition is striving to ensure that they continue their education by offering temporary tuition support.

Food and clothing assistance: basic necessities like food and clothing are in high demand in the aftermath of such a disaster.

The NGOs are dedicated to providing these essentials to those affected.

The Executive Director of Renel Ghana Foundation, Nelson Mandela emphasized the urgency of this initiative.

He pointed out that, while North Tongu has received considerable attention, Central Tongu’s plight should not be ignored.

The coalition of NGOs is committed to bridging this gap in assistance and support. The situation in Central Tongu is dire, and the affected people need immediate relief.

The collaboration of Renel Ghana Foundation, Transform Network Ghana, Solace International, and Volta Intellect Queens underscores the power of collective action in times of crisis.

Their call for support resonates as a reminder that no community should be left behind in the face of adversity. As these NGOs join forces to provide much-needed relief to Central Tongu District, they set an inspiring example of community-driven support and resilience in the wake of natural disasters.

The neglect of any region during such trying times is a reminder that unity and compassion are essential in our collective efforts to rebuild and uplift the lives of those affected.