The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of music platform, Ghana Songs, Bright Dwomoh, has asserted that, Tiktok is collapsing the music industry.

In his view, the social media platform since it’s evolution has rapidly risen to become one of the most popular tools worldwide.

With its short-form videos and viral challenges, TikTok has gained immense popularity among young users, significantly impacting various industries.

As a result, Ghanaian artistes no longer promote their songs through traditional media.

According to Mr. Dwomoh, any artiste who releases a song channels most of his or her promotion through Tiktok which is just an avenue to hype the song.

This medium he bemoaned doesn’t last as compared to the traditional media like radio where the DJ will play it on rotation to make listeners have a feel of the song and make it last longer in the system.

“Any artiste that releases a song always has Tiktik promotion in mind but TikTok only hypes the song for a week to a month and it fades away.

But if they follow the normal procedure by involving the traditional media by touring the radio and TV stations, it is 70% assured that it will blow and help it last longer in the system than using TikTok,” he stated.