The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Imoro Seidu, has donated relief items to flood victims at Buipe.

The items included 100 buckets, 200 mats and 300 bags of sachet water.

Alhaji Seidu, presenting the items on Saturday, said it is sad to see over 1000 residents in Buipe rendered homeless.

He said students were struggling to cross over to their schools in nearby communities.

The chairman has therefore called on government, NGOs and individuals to come to the aid of the affected victims in Buipe.

Officials from NADMO who received the items on behalf of the affected victims thanked the NDC chairman for his support.

Floods hit the Buipe area about two weeks ago after the Black Volta overflowed its banks, following torrential rains upland.

A total of 3,149 people have reportedly been displaced due to the floods at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The victims comprise 571 male adults, 603 female adults, 950 male children, and 1,025 female children.

Some of them were staying in classrooms in the area amidst challenges of water, sanitation and hygiene issues.