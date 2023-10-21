Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain eased to a 3-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg to go top of Ligue 1.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the tenth minute with a penalty after a foul on Portugal international Goncalo Guedes.

Strasbourg had a Lebo Mothiba goal ruled out for offside before Mbappe set up Carlos Soler for the hosts’ second shortly after the half-hour.

Fabian Ruiz added PSG’s third in the 77th minute to round off the victory.

Mbappe’s strike – his seventh league goal of the season – means he is the top scorer in Ligue 1.

Victory for Luis Enrique’s side moves them above Monaco, who host Metz on Sunday, to the top of the league while Strasbourg drop to 12th after a third defeat in a row.